The arrest of a local man over serious firearm offences and the likely link to a large national drug syndicate is concerning on many levels.

It’s alarming that such military-style weapons have been in the community, but the believed links to the production of millions of dollars in methamphetamine bound for SA is also worrying.

A separate story in this week’s Courier reveals the human impact of methamphetamine – the ongoing and devastating effect the drug can often have on its users … like Josh Windram.

But unlike so many stories, Mr Windram’s doesn’t end with damage and destruction.

While police sometimes spend years tracking down the criminals behind major drug operations like the one linked to the Piccadilly gun arrest, they will never eliminate the problem.

The war on drugs will never be won.

But Mr Windram’s story – a journey from utter addiction and hopelessness into full recovery – is one of redemption … and one that should inspire others that no-one is ever beyond hope.

Development fears

Sandow Road residents appear to have legitimate concerns about a heath and wellness retreat proposed for construction in their area.

Locals fear a large-scale development on the single-lane dirt track in Verdun could compromise the amenity of their quiet country setting.

Although the retreat is not a high-impact development, such as a petrol station, it is reasonable to assume it would attract significantly more vehicle traffic to the area.

That – coupled with the construction a 70-car grassed car park and a range of accommodation and recreation facilities – certainly could impact the tranquility of their patch of paradise.

However, pressure on Hills communities to adapt is increasing as the region’s population grows.

The difficult decision about whether or not to approve the project now lies with the Mt Barker Council.

On one hand it must attract business and tourism to the region.

On the other the council must work to ensure its residents remain satisfied – an unenviable position.