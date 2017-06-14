Tourism hub

Admin

The Hills scored two significant wins on the tourism front this week.

First came the news that 3000 Chinese people will be visiting Hahndorf later this month hosted by their employer Perfect China, a manufacturing company.

The visitors are the top sales representatives of the company and the Hahndorf visit forms part of an eight-day trip to SA.

The Hahndorf Inn, which has been working hard to increase links with China in recent years, will host the visitors for lunch over six separate days serving roasted pork knuckle – supplied by Mt Barker company Skara Smallgoods.

The visit to the hotel is expected to generate almost $80,000 in trade for the hotel and the spin-off benefits for other main street traders and the wider general business community is expected to be significant.

But the true value for the town will not be felt until the visitors return home where they will hopefully act as unpaid tourism ambassadors and ‘educate’ their friends and relatives about the wonders of the Hills, especially Hahndorf.

The burgeoning relationship with the Chinese tourism industry looks set to be a multi-million dollar bonus for the region which is becoming increasingly reliant on giving overseas and interstate visitors an experience … rather than just nice scenery.

Hopefully those coming in the future will be able to visit the reopened Warrawong Wildlife Sanctuary, the other piece of good news in the Hills this week.

The commitment by the new owners of the sanctuary to reopen the once popular tourist attraction will be met with joy by many.

The sanctuary developed an international reputation when, under the guidance of former owner and well-known conservationist Dr John Wamsley, it began a platypus breeding and observation program.

Countless school children have tramped through its bush to marvel at the wildlife and, although perhaps not realising it at the time, have taken away an appreciation of the natural environment and its importance.

Let’s hope a reopened Warrawong will further cement the wider Hills region as one of the most remarkable places to visit in Australia.