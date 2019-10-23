Sanctuary returns

Admin

The news that Warrawong Wildlife Sanctuary has won the People’s Choice award at the SA Regional Showcase is good news for the park and the community.

Warrawong was a game-changing tourist park when established by Dr John Wamsley and Proo Geddes who encircled the entire facility with a vermin-proof fence several decades ago and, in the ensuing years, showcased the breeding of platypus.

The park became hugely popular and many thousands of tourists flocked to Mylor to see the elusive creatures and other little-known Australian wildlife. Apart from injecting money into the local economy and helping promote SA in general – and the Hills specifically – as a tourist destination, an often unseen achievement of the park was to educate and inspire.

Most people completed their visit with a greater understanding of both Australian wildlife and the need for conservation.

It is well documented the park closed due to outside financial difficulties and sadly slipped into closure.

However, new enthusiastic owners have restored the facility to where it once was – a ‘must see’ attraction in the Hills.

Locals should support the venture and it should be on a ‘to-do’ list for anyone hosting an interstate or international visitor.

Mine blunder

The recent disclosure of unsavory tactics employed by lawyers representing mining company Terramin Australia has left a sour taste in the mouth of many in the Woodside community as well as the wider Hills region.

It was unveiled in State Parliament that lawyers had deliberately emailed legal documents to family members and other people associated with the neighboring Bird in Hand winery just to be annoying.

Terramin plans to reopen the former Bird in Hand gold mine that adjoins the winery of the same name and wants to be portrayed as a good corporate and community citizen.

But this desire was clearly not properly relayed to the company’s lawyers.

If Terramin is serious about taking “severe action” in the wake of this issue, the community and the recipients of those emails deserve to be kept informed of that action.

While the lawyers might have acted without Terramin’s knowledge, they were still associated with the company and their actions are seen as those of their employers.

The State Government will soon have to make a decision on whether to approve the mine but in the community’s eyes Terramin is not to be trusted.