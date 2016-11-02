Remembering the women at home

Admin

For almost 100 years Australians have paused on November 11 to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who died or suffered in wars.

But during that minute of silence on Remembrance Day, little recognition is given to the women who were left behind in times of war and fought their own battles on the home front.

The Hahndorf Community Association’s Remembrance Day ceremony next Friday is a refreshing take on one of the nation’s most important and poignant days.

This Remembrance Day, Hahndorf will not only pay tribute to the fallen soldiers, but also the mothers, wives, partners, and sisters who made their own sacrifices and struggled to keep communities together.

In wartime, many women were left behind to raise children and take on male-dominated jobs, while dealing with grief, loneliness and the unknown of whether their loved one would ever return.

Women were thrust into mechanical and manufacturing roles to help keep businesses, factories and farms afloat.

They took on the men’s work by driving trucks, buses and machinery and making bombs, bullets, tanks and other military equipment.

Resources were scarce and the women were paid less than the men, but many would argue this shift in the workforce sparked the end of the housewife.

So this Remembrance Day let’s also spare a thought for the women who fought to keep the wheels turning while they waited for their loved ones to come home.

Speed blitz

The announcement that SA Police has launched a six-month speeding blitz in the Hills should be clearly noted by all road users.

Last year’s speed blitz in the district caught almost 1500 motorists – some travelling at more than 40km/h above the posted speed limit.

It sounds trite but if you don’t want to pay the fine then don’t speed.

There are plenty of examples of the State Government using speed cameras on suburban streets as an income stream.

But in the case of blatant and excessive speeding on country roads there can be no excuse.