The State Government’s commitment to exploring the viability of the GlobeLink freight bypass is a positive step that could have long-term benefits for SA’s economic future.

The master plan is expected to take several months, if not years, and GlobeLink itself – if it does eventuate – is likely to take more than a decade.

But significant progress often requires long term planning and sometimes an element of risk.

The study itself is likely to cost around $20m and could find the concept unviable.

But at least through thorough research an informed decision can be made, based on the actual benefits it will bring and the costs to the taxpayer.

And if those benefits are found to be worth the investment, the impact will reach far wider than the State’s primary producers.

While the concept is likely to make SA more competitive in both national and global markets, it will also benefit thousands of Hills and Adelaide commuters by diverting freight trucks away from the freeway and Portrush Road.

But perhaps the greatest benefit to commuters would be the potential opening of the current rail corridor to provide a fast public transport corridor linking the Hills with the city.

Election signs

If there’s one issue that could unite voters on all sides of politics at election time it’s a mutual disdain for election posters.

They spring up overnight as soon as the writs are issued and launch an assault of the aesthetic kind along just about every main road.

You can’t drop the kids at school, commute to work or head to a sports match without being followed by the beady eyes of smiling candidates all clamoring for your vote.

They’re expensive for the candidates and they are ugly for the residents … particularly in our beautiful Hills environment.

The recent thefts of hundreds of posters belonging to both the Liberal Party and Centre Alliance points to organised removals and appears to go well beyond the usual election-time shenanigans where the odd sign is taken down through random acts of skylarking.

It should be remembered the removal of signs is illegal and should not be condoned.

The removal of so many signs points to either a massive rejection of this form of advertising by members of the public who have chosen to cleanse entire towns of their stain or campaigns by over-enthusiastic political junkies determined to damage the chances of the ‘enemy’.

Either way, many would argue they’re doing the region a favor.