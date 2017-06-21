People power

Admin

The Nairne community has succeeded in putting one of the area’s riskiest junctions firmly on the political agenda ahead of next year’s State election.

The intersection of Woodside Road and Old Princes Highway has been a frustration for motorists for decades, so its inclusion in the RAA Risky Roads list is no surprise.

The region’s population growth and the opening of the nearby Bald Hills Road interchange have exacerbated the problem.

High traffic volumes, impatient drivers and children walking to school do not mix well and there is a real community fear that one day soon this intersection will be the scene of a tragedy.

With a pedestrian activated crossing banking traffic over the Woodside Road junction at peak times, and frustrated drivers trying to exit the dead-end Saleyard Road onto the highway nearby, the situation is a danger to both motorists and pedestrians.

Politicians of both major parties have long known about the issue, but have been reluctant to commit to finding a long-term solution.

However, with a changing political climate in the Hills, now is the ideal time for the Nairne community to maintain the pressure and make fixing the junction a key election issue.