Liberal rebuild

Admin

It is essential that all political parties engage in self analysis from time to time – to ascertain who they represent, what they stand for, their vision for the future and how they intend to get there.

When boiled down it is an exercise to establish a brand – something which voters can clearly identify with and, hopefully, support.

Last week it was the Liberal Party’s turn to spend some time in the room of mirrors and take a good, hard look at itself.

The trouble was that by week’s end there was that much blood on the walls it may have been difficult to see any reflection at all.

What eventually emerged was not what was originally intended and only time will tell if the party has achieved its goal by electing the unlikely Scott Morrison to the leadership … or if much of the bloodletting was the result of settling old scores and satisfying deep grudges.

What became immediately clear was that the dumping of a sitting Prime Minister does not go down well with the public but that was obviously a price the plotters were prepared to pay.

The Liberals, just months out from an election, have taken a massive hit entirely of their own making and Mr Morrison is now left with the unenviable task of presenting a united image. Good luck with that!

It is fair to say that parties can drift – almost unseen – into unfamiliar territory.

According to some, the Liberal ship under Captain Turnbull drifted too far to the centre of the political axis which required a significant change in course.

However, last week’s attempted correction by the conservative crew was such a clumsily handled tack that it may have upended the entire ship.

Just how far the Liberal course has changed is unclear but it was not what the plotters had envisaged with the hapless Peter Dutton left in the awkward position of having blood all over his hands but missing out on the prize he sought.

Mr Turnbull viewed the actions as a mutiny and on Friday will jump ship completely and force a by-election in his seat of Wentworth.

This will be the ninth by-election held in this term and Mr Morrison is Australia’s seventh Prime Minister in 12 years.

It is little wonder so many voters view politics in such a low light.