Inverbrackie reborn

In just a few years the Hills hamlet of Inverbrackie would be unrecognisable from its former role as a detention centre for refugees if a development company’s plans get the green light.

The site is set to become a new satellite suburb of Woodside and is expected to draw almost 400 new residents to the area.

With some of the 80 homes already being given substantial makeovers under a $6m project before hitting the market as rentals, the rest of the township is set to follow suit.

If it can get the necessary rezoning, subdivision and development approvals, its owner Mill Hill Capital has big plans for Inverbrackie, which is being rebadged as Crest @ Woodside.

Up to $14m would be spent on building new homes on vacant lots within the site and upgrading public infrastructure such as wetlands, parks and walking trails.

And a further $7m has been earmarked to establish a much-needed tourist park that the owners hope will entice more visitors to stay and explore the region longer.

When Inverbrackie closed, there were real concerns within the community about its future.

Now that future looks bright, with the potential to deliver a real economic boost to the local area.

If there is a drawback to living in this beautiful region, it probably is having to use the freeway at peak times.

Driver behavior on the region’s busiest route is a constant bugbear, so it was encouraging to see SA Police targeting one of those common frustrations last week – the failure by some motorists to keep left unless overtaking.

On such a busy road it’s all too common to get stuck behind a slower travelling vehicle in the right-hand lane.

That inconsiderate driving often frustrates other motorists who make rash and dangerous manoeuvres such as tail-gating and overtaking on the inside lane.

After delivering both cautions and fines last Thursday, police are warning that the keep left rule is one they will be watching for some time to come.

It would seem that drivers could benefit from being reminded about basic road rules and courtesy on this route and perhaps new electronic signs could be used to send some timely educational messages.