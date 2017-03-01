Hospital win

Admin

Mayo MP Rebekha Sharkie’s ability to bring much needed after hours medical services to Mt Barker is a clear win for the new Federal MP.

Ms Sharkie has done what previous State and Federal MPs either could not – or would not – do and her success will no doubt make a positive difference to the growing Mt Barker community.

The experience of Mt Barker mother Amy Dudfield is just one of dozens of stories that have emerged from the district over the past couple of months, proving that the Mt Barker hospital after hours health system was failing its community.

The idea of having an after-hours doctor on call may have been sound in theory but too many patients were simply being transferred immediately to Adelaide after arriving at their local hospital.

Residents have been calling for consistent access to hospital care during the night for several years.

Ms Sharkie recognised this need, actively sought the voice of her constituents and stepped outside her Federal political sphere and began negotiating to bring change at a State level.

The reward for her actions highlights the positive impact an astute and proactive local member can have in their electorate.

Credit must also go to the State Government which listened to the growing community and acted accordingly.

The bigger issue is that Ms Sharkie’s success has the potential to further promote a shift away from major political parties in the Hills.

The region has historically had strong Liberal leanings, but voters in last year’s Federal election showed they were willing to step away from their traditional thinking – a shift that could have ramifications at next year’s State election.

If the Liberals don’t want to risk losing their safe seats, they will need to work towards actively maintaining the community’s confidence.

In this day and age a community taken for granted or left feeling ignored is a dangerous and unpredictable beast.

And with the population of Mt Barker expected to climb to 50,000 within 20 years, there are many growth pressures which will antagonise an already politically empowered community.

The next generation of politicians had better beware.