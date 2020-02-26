Global action on coronavirus

Admin

The tentacles of coronavirus encircling the world make for an interesting observation of the planet and its inhabitants.

It is not the first time a dangerous disease has jumped from the animal kingdom to humans, but this epidemic has sent shock waves to just about every corner of the world.

With the virus clearly able to be transferred human to human and with a relatively long incubation period before symptoms become evident, COVID-19 – as it is officially known – has spread around the planet despite the best efforts of all nations to limit travel from the source country.

Banning travel and isolating potentially infected people is a rather blunt instrument but, until a vaccine is developed there is not much governments can do.

In Australia, the virus has driven home our reliance on China for the continued success of our economy.

The lack of Chinese students has exposed our universities to financial hardship and even here in the Hills we are feeling its impact.

The tourist town of Hahndorf, one of the most visited places in SA, has lost a major source of income as the Chinese stay away in droves.

With Chinese industry winding down as workers are ordered to stay at home, the need for Australia’s iron ore and coal could diminish, further impacting Government revenue.

Billions have been wiped of the value of financial markets and it is clear that China has sneezed and the entire world has caught the cold.

Australia is thankfully offered additional protection because of our island status but the Government is balancing the need to protect its citizens from the virus while not strangling the economy.

It is a difficult task and, despite some obvious displeasure displayed by the Chinese at an initial ban on its citizens coming to Australia, the world’s global citizens have been working together and co-operating in the face of this potential catastrophe.

Why this same cohesive global attitude does not prevail when it comes to limiting human impacts on global warming is confusing.