Election win

The most interesting State election in memory ended on Saturday night with more of a whimper than a bang.

Predicted days of vote counting and re-counting with extended political negotiations with either SA Best or the independents failed to materialise when the Liberals romped home in an absolute triumph for Steven Marshall.

For a man who seemed to have difficulty for much of the election campaign gaining traction against Jay Weatherill and Nick Xenophon, he was swept into power with relative ease.

It was a stunning result.

However, there are some interesting titbits when examining the entrails of the election.

The train wreck that was SA Best – the remarkably strong performance (18 seats) by a damaged government seeking its fifth term – the election of three independents in Troy Bell, Francis Bedford and Geoff Brock – the slashing of the Greens’ vote and the poor polling of the Australian Conservatives.

Little, it seems, went to script.

Not to take anything away from the Liberals’ victory but the talking point of the weekend was the poor performance of SA Best.

All whiz and no bang.

The Liberals (assuming Heysen stays true to history) have regained their dominance in the Hills with newcomer Richard Harvey beating former Labor Minister Tom Kenyon in Newland.

After 16 years in the political wilderness the local Liberal MPs now have a chance to right the wrongs of the previous Labor government.

For too long Labor saw no political value in looking after the Hills and, after dumping massive rezoning on the region in 2010, did not follow it up with a significant infrastructure spend.

Now the Liberals have control and we can expect a quick and rapid response.

The issues are well known to the incumbents and strong campaigning for this region to receive a much awaited top-up in spending is required.

With the Liberals’ 12.2% margin in the undecided Heysen electorate largely being eroded by the performance of SA Best, the ‘marginal seat’ pressure will be applied to Josh Teague.

However, that influence will only be maintained if SA Best continues to be a force at the 2022 election.

Given the political landscape was turned on its head in October, with Mr Xenophon announcing his plan to shake up SA politics, Saturday’s result seems to indicate the ship of State has righted itself. Who knows what things will be like at the next election and four years suddenly looks a long way away.