Driver warning

Admin

School holidays have begun and Easter is almost upon us, so many people will take advantage of the public holidays and enjoy a time of relaxation and enjoyment.

But it is also a time to take care on our roads.

As entire families and groups of friends pack up and head away for their holidays, the sheer number of cars on our road network can be overwhelming.

Country roads become utilised by drivers from metropolitan Adelaide who are often not used to the special skills required for long regional commutes.

Road safety should always be in the back of our minds, but extra care must be taken during times of heightened traffic and when using unfamiliar roads.

At total of 36 people have been killed on the State’s roads since the start of the year, while another 123 people have been seriously injured.

This figure amounts to almost half of last year’s total road fatalities.

The story of Holly Scott featured on page one of today’s Courier is a timely reminder of how lives can be irreversibly changed in a split second.

In 2017, the now 23-year-old Mt Barker woman was involved in a life-threatening single-vehicle crash just one street away from her boyfriend’s home near Echunga.

She made a simple over-correction error and slammed into a tree.

She suffered horrific injuries and her distraught family was told she wouldn’t survive.

However, Ms Scott defied all those predictions and is now using her tragic experience to help educate young road users about the potential dangers of driving.

What stands out about Ms Scott’s story is that she is relaying the usually untold impacts of a serious crash.

She is sharing details of her long and strenuous physical and emotional rehabilitation, the injuries that will affect her life forever and the emotional turmoil experienced by her loved ones.

The impacts of Ms Scott’s crash will last a lifetime and she will never fully recover.

Easter and school holidays are times to connect with friends and family and to escape from day-to-day routines, but they are also times for all road users to be cautious.

As the saying goes, it is better late than never.