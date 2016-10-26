District ignored

Admin

The State Government’s update of the 30-Year Plan For Greater Adelaide has ignored many promises made in 2010 when 1300ha of rural land in Mt Barker was rezoned for housing.

The scale of the rezoning went against the wishes of not only the Mt Barker Council but the vast majority of the community.

Mt Barker’s residents suddenly found themselves living in a town the State Government decided it wanted to grow into the second largest city in SA.

But six years later the recently released updated Greater Adelaide Plan appears to have largely ignored the pressing issues facing this rapidly growing hub.

The plan makes no mention of sporting facilities, the link between housing growth and jobs growth, or improved public transport for the town.

The proposed $28m regional sports hub – which appeared on the original plan – has somehow slipped completely off the radar.

Mt Barker councillors have voiced their disapproval of the updated plan saying it falls well short of the original document and is too “metro-centric”.

Sports facilities, health services, employment and public transport infrastructure are not just matters of great importance, they are essential ingredients in liveable communities, healthy neighborhoods and strong economies.

Without infrastructure directly linked to growth, the community is already finding itself left with substandard and strained facilities and services.

The State Government’s decision to remove such targets and directions in outer-Adelaide areas is a perplexing political move.

The Hills community demonstrated in July’s Federal election that it was not prepared to be taken for granted and elected the first non-Liberal in the seat’s history.

With a State election looming in 2018, the State Government could have taken advantage of that community empowerment and the district’s changing demographic by delivering on its infrastructure promises and potentially making the seat more marginal.

But its silence on Mt Barker’s future is a strong indication it simply has no money.

It would seem that contributing to improvements such as a regional sports hub or a 24-hour doctor at the town’s hospital is a bridge too far.

Perhaps we’ll have to wait for the next Federal campaign to see some action.