Corella cull

Admin

Hills communities have been battling with the damage and noise pollution caused by little corellas for many years.

However, the trend of repairing sports surfaces and infrastructure at the Eastern Fleurieu School in Strathalbyn every year, rather than targeting the problem of the birds themselves, is illogical.

Conducting continuous repairs over the months in which the birds roost near the public school is worse than a band-aid solution for the issue – it uses taxpayers’ money yet allows the cause of the problem to continue.

Aside from the infrastructure damage and the impact of the constant screeching on the sanity of anyone within a kilometre of the flock, the birds are causing stress to significant trees through sheer weight of numbers and their habit of stripping branches.

For more than 20 years State and local governments have consulted the community and had inquiries and meetings about the issue.

The result has been a series of decision makers deflecting the responsibility of making any decisions that would manage the little corella flocks, allowing the birds to return annually to wreak havoc.

The years of discussion have produced the idea of sacrificial sites with habitat, food and water sources to attract the birds away from community spaces.

This is a lovely theory but the habitat required would take decades to develop.

In the short term, birds can be scared away from problem sites, but the flock will either return or choose a new roost nearby.

Scaring flocks only moves the problem.

That leaves two options – reducing their numbers or learning to live with them.

How refreshing the Member for Heysen Josh Teague has confirmed he will not follow the path of previous decision makers – who have effectively told the community to live with the birds.

By endorsing culling, despite the likely political backlash, Mr Teague provides some hope for the people of Strathalbyn that they have am MP who is prepared to make a difficult and unpalatable decision.