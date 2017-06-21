Admin

For Sonya Ryan, last week’s decision by Federal Parliament to back Carly’s Law is evidence that out of great personal darkness can come a bright light.

Ten years ago she lost her teenage daughter, Carly, in circumstances that horrified the Hills community and the nation.

But instead of being overcome by what must be an overwhelming sense of grief, anger and loss, Ms Ryan has channelled her love for her daughter into tireless efforts to protect other children from online predators.

Thanks to those efforts, and the support of Federal politicians, Australia now has legislation that makes it easier for police to intervene early to stop online predators before they can harm a child.

Crucially, it means that any adult who uses a false persona, including lying about their age, to try and connect with a child online in order to harm them can be prosecuted.