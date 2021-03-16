Ambulance crisis

Admin

Revelations that local paramedics believe the Hills ambulance service is not up to standard are alarming.

The service plays such an important part in our health system it is surprising successive governments have allowed it fall into crisis – despite knowing that an ageing population would continually place increased pressure on available resources.

It appears the major issue with the ambulance service is not the ambulances themselves … but the inability for hospitals to ‘process’ patients once they arrive.

Ambulance ramping has been a problem for many years but the infuriating sight of vehicles and paramedics lined up waiting for a bed for their patients is a sure sign of a bottleneck which needs immediate attention.

A simplistic solution such as adding more ambulances would not solve the problem – it might well just add a requirement for a larger emergency vehicle car park at the entrance!

A paramedic’s role is to respond quickly to emergencies and transport patients to a hospital where they can receive the highest possible care.

A ramped ambulance is a waste of resources.

In a perverse twist it appears the problem has increased despite the opening of the new state-of-the-art Royal Adelaide Hospital.

It would appear more emergency beds and associated staff are needed.

It is encouraging the industrial action begun by paramedics stems from an underlying concern for falling patient welfare standards and is not driven by a pay rise for themselves.

It is equally discouraging the Health Minister continues to blame the paramedics’ union for delaying reform to the system.

The issue is no doubt difficult and expensive to solve, but that’s what governments are required to do.

Unlike the ramping crisis, there is a valid argument that more ambulances would alleviate pressure on Hills services.

Even with the forecast growth of Mt Barker and the Mayo electorate’s tag of one of the oldest electorates in Australia, there has been no increase in locally-based ambulances in a decade.

That needs to change quickly.