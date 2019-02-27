Advertising reaps rewards

Admin

Joanne Conyers, left, and Jenny Noske from The Courier sales team with the award after a full page advert was judged the best in regional SA.

A full page advertisement designed to showcase a local retailer’s strong links with the community has been recognised at the 2018 SA Country Press awards.

The promotion for the Hahndorf Fruit and Veg Market won the best priced product advert from across regional SA at the awards held in the Barossa Valley on Friday night.

Designed by The Courier’s graphic artist Phil Austin, the advert attracted recognition for the business, with owner Angelo Palma saying the response was “fantastic”.



“The mountains of feedback from the public was fantastic and made us realise how many people read our local paper,” Mr Palma said.

The ad featured photos of the staff who have a combined total of 330 years of experience in the industry.

“We believe the advert worked in many ways,” Mr Palma said. “Not only did it prove how old we are all getting, it got the message across of our experience in the industry and how our family and staff has grown.

“People appreciated the staff being acknowledged.”

The Courier finished third in the best newspaper category behind the Border Watch in Mt Gambier and the Yorke Peninsula Country Times based in Kadina.

The paper’s senior journalist Lisa Pahl finished second in the Excellence in Journalism category while the paper finished third in the best front page and also editorial writing.

The Courier’s managing director Norm Marston said he was delighted to win an advertising award.

“Newspapers are still the most effective way to advertise in regional communities,” he said.

“It is our business to make sure every other business which chooses to advertise with us is a success.

“We work hard to please our clients and this winning advert is a classic example of the professionalism of our sales and production teams.”