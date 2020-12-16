1/500th of a second can last a lifetime

Admin

Elisa Rose reckons she’s got one of best jobs in the world.

As a journalist with The Courier she not only gets to tell people’s stories through her writing, but also gets to add to her storytelling by taking photographs to express what the written word can’t.

Her dedication and commitment to her craft has resulted in her being judged 2020’s Best Regional Photojournalist in SA and the NT.

The awards, hosted by the Rural Media and Communicators SA&NT, were announced last week with one of Elisa’s photos titled Glory in a glass also judged the winner of the Best Rural Photo Award by a regional photojournalist.

“Telling people’s stories is such an honor,” she said.

“And photography can play such an important role in that storytelling.

“I love the feeling of capturing an image that reflects someone’s personality or experiences.

“I’m so grateful to the people who have trusted me with their stories.”

Rural Media president Leigh Radford said Elisa’s images displayed considerable effort and creative thinking – good light control and composition.

“Elisa’s portfolio was considered the standout entry.”

The Rural Photographer of the year for SA&NT was won by The Advertiser photographer Tricia Watkinson who lives near Hahndorf.